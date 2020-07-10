All apartments in Independence
1617 N Emery Street
1617 N Emery Street

1617 North Emery · No Longer Available
Location

1617 North Emery, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the home you've been waiting for! With beautifully redone countertops you will want to call this your new home! Don't miss out on hosting your Super Bowl party in the amazing partially finished basement. Contact our leasing department today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 N Emery Street have any available units?
1617 N Emery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1617 N Emery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 N Emery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 N Emery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 N Emery Street is pet friendly.
Does 1617 N Emery Street offer parking?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not offer parking.
Does 1617 N Emery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 N Emery Street have a pool?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 N Emery Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 N Emery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 N Emery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 N Emery Street does not have units with air conditioning.

