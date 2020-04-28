All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1612 North Belvidere Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1612 North Belvidere Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

1612 North Belvidere Avenue

1612 Belvidere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1612 Belvidere Avenue, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 bdrm, 2 bath Raised Ranch! 3 bedroom up 1 Hollywood bath and rec room with full bath and 3 tiered deck and huge Trees to shade the deck while enjoying the peaceful fenced back yard Hurry won't last long
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have any available units?
1612 North Belvidere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1612 North Belvidere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1612 North Belvidere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 North Belvidere Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue offer parking?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have a pool?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 North Belvidere Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 North Belvidere Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City