Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1610 S Harris Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1610 S Harris Ave
1610 South Harris Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1610 South Harris Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1610 S Harris Ave Independence MO 64052
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.
3BR / 1Ba available now
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.
Only qualifications necessary are.
-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit
Please call for more info.
Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/903974
App fees differ with online apps.
(RLNE5411292)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1610 S Harris Ave have any available units?
1610 S Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1610 S Harris Ave have?
Some of 1610 S Harris Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1610 S Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1610 S Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 S Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 S Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1610 S Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1610 S Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 1610 S Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 S Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 S Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 1610 S Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1610 S Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1610 S Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 S Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 S Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
