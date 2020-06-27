All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:05 PM

16012 East 38th Street South

Location

16012 East 38th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom split entry home that has a Huge family room addition and 3-season sun room providing over 500 additional s/f not usually found in
this style home. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms, great room and have been hidden by carpet for as long asseller can remember, and are begging to be set free! Extra deep fenced back yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16012 East 38th Street South have any available units?
16012 East 38th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 16012 East 38th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
16012 East 38th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16012 East 38th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 16012 East 38th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South offer parking?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South have a pool?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South have accessible units?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16012 East 38th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 16012 East 38th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
