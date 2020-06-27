16012 East 38th Street South

Amenities

4 Bedroom split entry home that has a Huge family room addition and 3-season sun room providing over 500 additional s/f not usually found in

this style home. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms, great room and have been hidden by carpet for as long asseller can remember, and are begging to be set free! Extra deep fenced back yard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

