All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15901 E 38th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15901 E 38th Street South
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

15901 E 38th Street South

15901 East 38th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15901 East 38th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Independence home - Rent Special!! Half off the First Month Rent if Moved in With in 15 Days of approval!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4768220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15901 E 38th Street South have any available units?
15901 E 38th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15901 E 38th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15901 E 38th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15901 E 38th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15901 E 38th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15901 E 38th Street South offers parking.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15901 E 38th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South have a pool?
No, 15901 E 38th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South have accessible units?
No, 15901 E 38th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15901 E 38th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15901 E 38th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15901 E 38th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City