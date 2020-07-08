All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15607 East 3rd Street Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15607 East 3rd Street Court South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15607 East 3rd Street Court South

15607 East 3rd Street Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15607 East 3rd Street Court South, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have any available units?
15607 East 3rd Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15607 East 3rd Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
15607 East 3rd Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 East 3rd Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South offer parking?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not offer parking.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have a pool?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15607 East 3rd Street Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15607 East 3rd Street Court South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City