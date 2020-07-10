1541 East Mechanic Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You simply must see this charming 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Independence. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and extra bonus area for dining. Bedrooms have all new carpet and are spacious. Gorgeous deck and large back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors! Apartment size washer and dryer hook ups in home.



Sorry no pets.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.