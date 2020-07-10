All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1541 East Mechanic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1541 East Mechanic Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1541 East Mechanic Avenue

1541 East Mechanic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1541 East Mechanic Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You simply must see this charming 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Independence. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and extra bonus area for dining. Bedrooms have all new carpet and are spacious. Gorgeous deck and large back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors! Apartment size washer and dryer hook ups in home.

Sorry no pets.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $825

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have any available units?
1541 East Mechanic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have?
Some of 1541 East Mechanic Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 East Mechanic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 East Mechanic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 East Mechanic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 East Mechanic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 East Mechanic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City