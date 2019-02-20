All apartments in Independence
Location

15398 East 45th Place South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great House in Independence
House has been newly remodeled.
Property has 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms
Don't miss out on this great house!
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application, anyone over the age of 18 must put in an application. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15398 E 45th Pl S have any available units?
15398 E 45th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15398 E 45th Pl S have?
Some of 15398 E 45th Pl S's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15398 E 45th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
15398 E 45th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15398 E 45th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 15398 E 45th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 15398 E 45th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 15398 E 45th Pl S offers parking.
Does 15398 E 45th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15398 E 45th Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15398 E 45th Pl S have a pool?
No, 15398 E 45th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 15398 E 45th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 15398 E 45th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 15398 E 45th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15398 E 45th Pl S has units with dishwashers.

