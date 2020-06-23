All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 15212 E 43rd Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
15212 E 43rd Street South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15212 E 43rd Street South

15212 East 43rd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15212 East 43rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath in Independence! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,404 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Fenced backyard
Fireplace
Attached two car garage
Ceiling fans

Schools:
William Southern Elementary School
Pioneer Ridge Middle School
Truman High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4687630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15212 E 43rd Street South have any available units?
15212 E 43rd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15212 E 43rd Street South have?
Some of 15212 E 43rd Street South's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15212 E 43rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15212 E 43rd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 E 43rd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15212 E 43rd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15212 E 43rd Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15212 E 43rd Street South offers parking.
Does 15212 E 43rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15212 E 43rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 E 43rd Street South have a pool?
No, 15212 E 43rd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15212 E 43rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 15212 E 43rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 E 43rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15212 E 43rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City