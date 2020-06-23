15212 E 43rd Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath in Independence! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,404 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Fenced backyard

Fireplace

Attached two car garage

Ceiling fans



Schools:

William Southern Elementary School

Pioneer Ridge Middle School

Truman High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



