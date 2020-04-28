All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

1521 N Hocker Avenue

1521 North Hocker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1521 North Hocker Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1521 N Hocker Ave - 1521 N Hocker Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Pantry
-Window units
-Cornered lots
-1 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4866772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have any available units?
1521 N Hocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have?
Some of 1521 N Hocker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 N Hocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1521 N Hocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 N Hocker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 N Hocker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1521 N Hocker Avenue offers parking.
Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 N Hocker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1521 N Hocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1521 N Hocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 N Hocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 N Hocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
