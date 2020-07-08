All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15112 East 40th Street South

15112 East 40th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

15112 East 40th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a great house in Independence. Lots of room for your family! Finished basement adds to the living space. 3bedrooms/1.5 bth. Fenced in yard, makes it great for fall evenings. The fireplace in this property is for decorative purposes only!

You do not want to miss out on this great property!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up.

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15112 East 40th Street South have any available units?
15112 East 40th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 15112 East 40th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15112 East 40th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15112 East 40th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15112 East 40th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15112 East 40th Street South offers parking.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15112 East 40th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South have a pool?
No, 15112 East 40th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South have accessible units?
No, 15112 East 40th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 15112 East 40th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15112 East 40th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 15112 East 40th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

