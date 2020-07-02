All apartments in Independence
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

15103 East 41st Street South

15103 East 41st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

15103 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Sycamore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has been renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels, this home features newer flooring, and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), along with a 2- car attached garage. The backyard is fully fenced in, and features a huge back deck, perfect for entertaining! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15103 East 41st Street South have any available units?
15103 East 41st Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 15103 East 41st Street South have?
Some of 15103 East 41st Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15103 East 41st Street South currently offering any rent specials?
15103 East 41st Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15103 East 41st Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 15103 East 41st Street South is pet friendly.
Does 15103 East 41st Street South offer parking?
Yes, 15103 East 41st Street South offers parking.
Does 15103 East 41st Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15103 East 41st Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15103 East 41st Street South have a pool?
No, 15103 East 41st Street South does not have a pool.
Does 15103 East 41st Street South have accessible units?
No, 15103 East 41st Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 15103 East 41st Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15103 East 41st Street South has units with dishwashers.

