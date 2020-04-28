All apartments in Independence
1509-1511 W College - 1509

1509 West College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 West College Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large living room with decorative fireplace, nice HUGE walk out basement with separate bathroom and patio out back, 2 bedrooms, with parking spaces off street & large back yard area in this duplex.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have any available units?
1509-1511 W College - 1509 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have?
Some of 1509-1511 W College - 1509's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509-1511 W College - 1509 currently offering any rent specials?
1509-1511 W College - 1509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509-1511 W College - 1509 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 is pet friendly.
Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 offer parking?
Yes, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 offers parking.
Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have a pool?
No, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 does not have a pool.
Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have accessible units?
No, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1509-1511 W College - 1509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509-1511 W College - 1509 does not have units with dishwashers.

