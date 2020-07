Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex is now available! Enjoy hardwood floors, new paint, and newer appliances. Garage with extra storage for your belongings and/or work space. Located within walking distance from historic downtown Independence.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.