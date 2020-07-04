All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
1502 Broadway Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:20 PM

1502 Broadway Street

1502 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Broadway Street, Independence, MO 64050
Mill Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll have to see this 3 bedroom Ranch for yourself to appreciate all the home has to offer! If you enjoy cooking, check out the kitchen that includes appliances. It's the perfect time to make this your new home so you can be settled in right before the Holidays! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Broadway Street have any available units?
1502 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1502 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 1502 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1502 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

