1430 South Maywood Avenue

1430 South Maywood Avenue · (816) 287-0460
Location

1430 South Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very cute upper unit apartment with a gorgeous yard, off street parking water & trash service. Tenant responsible for Electric & gas. 2 sets of steps to this apartment FYI.
****This is a NO PET, NO SMOKING property. This means no smoking of any type or pets of any type anywhere ON the property. We will enforce this policy!****

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have any available units?
1430 South Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1430 South Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 South Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 South Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 South Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1430 South Maywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 South Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 South Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 South Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 South Maywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 South Maywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 South Maywood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
