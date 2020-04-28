14200 E. 43rd st

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/560ebd9097 ----

Very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, living room, family room, spacious bedrooms, finished basement, 2 car garage and large fenced yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



2 1/2 Bath

2 Car Garage

4 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Vinyl Flooring