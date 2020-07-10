All apartments in Independence
1414 West Short Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

1414 West Short Avenue

1414 West Short Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 West Short Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in special! Move in before Nov 1st and receive 1/.2 Dec rent, just in time for Christmas.
Fresh cute 2bd unit on one side of quiet duplex. Has a large living room, full kitchen, mudroom, washer & dryer in basement, driveway & 1 car garage for parking! Half of a duplex inside a nice home, but feels private and secure. Great area with curb appeal! Tenant responsible for utilities.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

