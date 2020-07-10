1412 West Short Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh cute 2bd unit on one side of quiet duplex, with large living room, full kitchen, mudroom, washer & dryer in basement, driveway & 1 car garage for parking! Half of a duplex inside a nice home, but feels private and secure. Great area with curb appeal! Water paid, gas, electric & trash tenant responsibility.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531