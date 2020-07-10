All apartments in Independence
1412 N McCoy St.
1412 N McCoy St.

1412 North Mc Coy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 North Mc Coy Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Need a large yard (part is fully fenced), laundry on the main level, large garage, hardwood floors throughout, good size living/dining room, deck and more?! Make this one yours! Comes with fridge & stove.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee, of $45 for a couple
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

