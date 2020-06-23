Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1407 S. Franklin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1407 S. Franklin Ave.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1407 S. Franklin Ave.
1407 South Franklin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1407 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom Duplex - Clean and quiet- 2 bedroom plus a basement, new paint, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, nice sized bedrooms, carport.
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE4659614)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have any available units?
1407 S. Franklin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
Is 1407 S. Franklin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 S. Franklin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 S. Franklin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have a pool?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Similar Pages
Independence 1 Bedrooms
Independence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with Parking
Independence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Glendale
Bridger
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City