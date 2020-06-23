All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1407 S. Franklin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1407 S. Franklin Ave.
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

1407 S. Franklin Ave.

1407 South Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1407 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom Duplex - Clean and quiet- 2 bedroom plus a basement, new paint, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, nice sized bedrooms, carport.
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099

(RLNE4659614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have any available units?
1407 S. Franklin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1407 S. Franklin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1407 S. Franklin Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 S. Franklin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have a pool?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 S. Franklin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 S. Franklin Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City