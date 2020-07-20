1407 N Ponca Street

Amenities

Independence Home available close to shopping and entertainment - This Independence Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. The floors have new carpet and vinyl. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove.. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage room in the basement. There is also a large fenced yard and a two car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent $850.00 per Month



(RLNE4961511)