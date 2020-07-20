All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1407 N Ponca Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1407 N Ponca Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1407 N Ponca Street

1407 N Ponca Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 N Ponca Dr, Independence, MO 64058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Independence Home available close to shopping and entertainment - This Independence Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. The floors have new carpet and vinyl. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, stove.. There is a gas furnace and central air. There is plenty of additional storage room in the basement. There is also a large fenced yard and a two car garage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $850.00 per Month

(RLNE4961511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 N Ponca Street have any available units?
1407 N Ponca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 N Ponca Street have?
Some of 1407 N Ponca Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 N Ponca Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 N Ponca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 N Ponca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 N Ponca Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 N Ponca Street offer parking?
Yes, 1407 N Ponca Street offers parking.
Does 1407 N Ponca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 N Ponca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 N Ponca Street have a pool?
No, 1407 N Ponca Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 N Ponca Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 N Ponca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 N Ponca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 N Ponca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndependence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City