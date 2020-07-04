1407 N Pleasant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1407 N Pleasant St (MOVE-IN READY)!! - 1407 N Pleasant St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy 24!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Bonus room

-Basement



REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.



AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPLICATION IS COMPLETED AND APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit)



We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.



For further questions or concerns please contact Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE3456753)