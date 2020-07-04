1407 N Pleasant Street

Amenities
1407 N Pleasant St (MOVE-IN READY)!! - 1407 N Pleasant St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy 24!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Bonus room
-Basement
REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.
AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPLICATION IS COMPLETED AND APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit)
We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.
For further questions or concerns please contact Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3456753)