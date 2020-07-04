All apartments in Independence
1407 N Pleasant Street

1407 North Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 North Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1407 N Pleasant St (MOVE-IN READY)!! - 1407 N Pleasant St is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Hwy 24!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Bonus room
-Basement

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPLICATION IS COMPLETED AND APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit)

We DO NOT accept Section 8 vouchers.

For further questions or concerns please contact Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3456753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 N Pleasant Street have any available units?
1407 N Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 N Pleasant Street have?
Some of 1407 N Pleasant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 N Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 N Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 N Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 N Pleasant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 N Pleasant Street offer parking?
No, 1407 N Pleasant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 N Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 N Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 N Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 1407 N Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 N Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 N Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 N Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 N Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.

