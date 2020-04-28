All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1404 Osage Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1404 Osage Trl
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1404 Osage Trl

1404 Osage Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1404 Osage Trail, Independence, MO 64058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Independence Home-Showing NOW!! - UNIT STILL IN PROGRESS.
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153355?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood inside the Fort Osage School District. This home has new carpet, new paint, and so many nice updates. It features a split-entry with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 large bedroom downstairs. The kitchen has tons of storage space and newer appliances. There is even a storage shed for lawn mowers, bicycles, etc. Listed square-footage is approximate.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5373757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Osage Trl have any available units?
1404 Osage Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Osage Trl have?
Some of 1404 Osage Trl's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Osage Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Osage Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Osage Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Osage Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Osage Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Osage Trl offers parking.
Does 1404 Osage Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Osage Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Osage Trl have a pool?
No, 1404 Osage Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Osage Trl have accessible units?
No, 1404 Osage Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Osage Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Osage Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City