1400 South Maywood Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 9
1400 South Maywood Avenue
1400 South Maywood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
1400 South Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
oven
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home. Fenced in back yard. Hardwoods throughout. Spacious living room. Covered porch. Email me today for a showing!
No housing vouchers accepted.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/independence-mo?lid=12373523
(RLNE4998578)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have any available units?
1400 South Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have?
Some of 1400 South Maywood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1400 South Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1400 South Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 South Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 South Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1400 South Maywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 South Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1400 South Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1400 South Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 South Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 South Maywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
