All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 13608 E 41st St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
13608 E 41st St S
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

13608 E 41st St S

13608 East 41st Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13608 East 41st Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ac5ba1049 ---- Fantastic updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious family room and bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout, unfinished basement and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13608 E 41st St S have any available units?
13608 E 41st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13608 E 41st St S have?
Some of 13608 E 41st St S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13608 E 41st St S currently offering any rent specials?
13608 E 41st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13608 E 41st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13608 E 41st St S is pet friendly.
Does 13608 E 41st St S offer parking?
Yes, 13608 E 41st St S offers parking.
Does 13608 E 41st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13608 E 41st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13608 E 41st St S have a pool?
No, 13608 E 41st St S does not have a pool.
Does 13608 E 41st St S have accessible units?
No, 13608 E 41st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 13608 E 41st St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13608 E 41st St S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City