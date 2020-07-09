13608 E 41st St S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ac5ba1049 ---- Fantastic updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, spacious family room and bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout, unfinished basement and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove