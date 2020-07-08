Rent Calculator
1356 South Kings Highway
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM
1356 South Kings Highway
1356 Kings Highway
No Longer Available
Location
1356 Kings Highway, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to MOVE IN! Newly renovated home. This home is equipped with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms on main floor. Covered porch in back. Garage has door to back yard. Over-sized back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1356 South Kings Highway have any available units?
1356 South Kings Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1356 South Kings Highway have?
Some of 1356 South Kings Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1356 South Kings Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1356 South Kings Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 South Kings Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1356 South Kings Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Independence
.
Does 1356 South Kings Highway offer parking?
Yes, 1356 South Kings Highway offers parking.
Does 1356 South Kings Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 South Kings Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 South Kings Highway have a pool?
No, 1356 South Kings Highway does not have a pool.
Does 1356 South Kings Highway have accessible units?
No, 1356 South Kings Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 South Kings Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 South Kings Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
