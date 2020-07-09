All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13411 East 39th Street South

13411 East 39th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

13411 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is a doll house!! 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house, is such a great house!! Cute little circle drive in the front. The backyard is great for your family.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application Fees are Non-Refundable! One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Don't miss out on this house!!

New Appliances/New Paint..adds charm to this great house.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13411 East 39th Street South have any available units?
13411 East 39th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 13411 East 39th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
13411 East 39th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13411 East 39th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13411 East 39th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 13411 East 39th Street South offers parking.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13411 East 39th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South have a pool?
No, 13411 East 39th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South have accessible units?
No, 13411 East 39th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13411 East 39th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13411 East 39th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 13411 East 39th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
