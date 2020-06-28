All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1333 S Liberty St

1333 South Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Location

1333 South Liberty Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1333 S Liberty St - 1333 S Liberty St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-W/D connections
-Family Room
-Decorative fireplace
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-Detached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$775.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$775.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pet limit)

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4562790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 S Liberty St have any available units?
1333 S Liberty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 S Liberty St have?
Some of 1333 S Liberty St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 S Liberty St currently offering any rent specials?
1333 S Liberty St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 S Liberty St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 S Liberty St is pet friendly.
Does 1333 S Liberty St offer parking?
Yes, 1333 S Liberty St offers parking.
Does 1333 S Liberty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 S Liberty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 S Liberty St have a pool?
No, 1333 S Liberty St does not have a pool.
Does 1333 S Liberty St have accessible units?
No, 1333 S Liberty St does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 S Liberty St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 S Liberty St does not have units with dishwashers.
