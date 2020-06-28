Amenities
1333 S Liberty St - 1333 S Liberty St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-W/D connections
-Family Room
-Decorative fireplace
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-Detached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
$775.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$775.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet (2 pet limit)
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
