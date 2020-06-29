All apartments in Independence
13312 East 44th Street South
13312 East 44th Street South

13312 East 44th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

13312 East 44th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bdrm, 1 bath home that is just perfect for you! Kitchen includes appliances and family room is on main level. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 East 44th Street South have any available units?
13312 East 44th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 13312 East 44th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
13312 East 44th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 East 44th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13312 East 44th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South offer parking?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South have a pool?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South have accessible units?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 East 44th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 East 44th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
