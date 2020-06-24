1327 W 30th St. S

Amenities
1327 W 30th St - 1327 W 30th St is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!
-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Basement
-Deck
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$775.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$775.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE4749197)