Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:42 PM

1315 North Main Street

1315 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 North Main Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of room here! Cute family home ready to go, fenced yard, large storage shed and off street front parking & back secure parking. Main floor laundry room, no basement.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

