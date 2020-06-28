1312 W 29th Terrace S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 4 Bed 2 Bath house - This cute 4 bed 2 bath home features a front deck and stunning hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a double sink, new countertops, and a beautiful white subway tile backsplash.



This house also features stunning hardwood flooring, and a fenced-in backyard perfect for your pets and kids.



This home is in a great location in eastern Kansas City. It is close to several highways which is great for commuting and is also close to plenty of great restaurants and shopping options.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



