1311 S Pleasant Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1311 S Pleasant - 1311 S Pleasant is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Electric range

-W/D connections

-Carpet

-Backyard deck

-Shed



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

$250.00 Refundable pet deposit for 2nd pet.



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE5076317)