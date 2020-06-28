All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

1311 S Pleasant Street

1311 South Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 South Pleasant Street, Independence, MO 64055
Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1311 S Pleasant - 1311 S Pleasant is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric range
-W/D connections
-Carpet
-Backyard deck
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$695.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$695.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 Refundable pet deposit for 2nd pet.

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5076317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1311 S Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Some of 1311 S Pleasant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
