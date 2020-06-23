All apartments in Independence
13105 E 43rd Street S
13105 E 43rd Street S

13105 East 43rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

13105 East 43rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Independence! - This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4474869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 E 43rd Street S have any available units?
13105 E 43rd Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 13105 E 43rd Street S have?
Some of 13105 E 43rd Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 E 43rd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
13105 E 43rd Street S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 E 43rd Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13105 E 43rd Street S is pet friendly.
Does 13105 E 43rd Street S offer parking?
Yes, 13105 E 43rd Street S does offer parking.
Does 13105 E 43rd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 E 43rd Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 E 43rd Street S have a pool?
No, 13105 E 43rd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 13105 E 43rd Street S have accessible units?
No, 13105 E 43rd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 E 43rd Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 13105 E 43rd Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
