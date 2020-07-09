All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

12912 E. 41st Terr

12912 East 41st Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

12912 East 41st Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
South Crysler

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb6f6ab022 ---- Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms, large yard and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 E. 41st Terr have any available units?
12912 E. 41st Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12912 E. 41st Terr have?
Some of 12912 E. 41st Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 E. 41st Terr currently offering any rent specials?
12912 E. 41st Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 E. 41st Terr pet-friendly?
No, 12912 E. 41st Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 12912 E. 41st Terr offer parking?
Yes, 12912 E. 41st Terr offers parking.
Does 12912 E. 41st Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 E. 41st Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 E. 41st Terr have a pool?
No, 12912 E. 41st Terr does not have a pool.
Does 12912 E. 41st Terr have accessible units?
No, 12912 E. 41st Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 E. 41st Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12912 E. 41st Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

