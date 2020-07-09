12912 E. 41st Terr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb6f6ab022 ---- Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms, large yard and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups