Independence, MO
12813 East 49th Street South
Last updated April 7 2019 at 2:01 AM

12813 East 49th Street South

12813 E 49th St S · No Longer Available
Location

12813 E 49th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Independence, Mo. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,775 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12813 East 49th Street South have any available units?
12813 East 49th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 12813 East 49th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
12813 East 49th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12813 East 49th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12813 East 49th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 12813 East 49th Street South offers parking.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12813 East 49th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South have a pool?
No, 12813 East 49th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South have accessible units?
No, 12813 East 49th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12813 East 49th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12813 East 49th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12813 East 49th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
