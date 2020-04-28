All apartments in Independence
12504 East 46 Place South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12504 East 46 Place South

12504 East 46th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

12504 East 46th Place South, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nNEW YEARS SPECIAL: APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY BY 2/8/19 AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $400 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT.

3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, eat in kitchen, laundry in the kitchen on main level, vaulted ceilings in the living room and beautiful windows. Huge back yard with small patio.

Awesome Home with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 East 46 Place South have any available units?
12504 East 46 Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 12504 East 46 Place South currently offering any rent specials?
12504 East 46 Place South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 East 46 Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12504 East 46 Place South is pet friendly.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South offer parking?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not offer parking.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South have a pool?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not have a pool.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South have accessible units?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12504 East 46 Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 12504 East 46 Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
