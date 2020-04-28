12504 East 46 Place South

Amenities

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nNEW YEARS SPECIAL: APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY BY 2/8/19 AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $400 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT.



3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, eat in kitchen, laundry in the kitchen on main level, vaulted ceilings in the living room and beautiful windows. Huge back yard with small patio.



Awesome Home with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com



PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.



Renters insurance will be required.



Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!



Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.