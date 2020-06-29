All apartments in Independence
12500 East 46th Terrace South
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:15 PM

12500 East 46th Terrace South

12500 East 46th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

12500 East 46th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has three good sized bedrooms, the master bedroom offering a half bath. The back deck which overlooks the spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in Independence right off of 40 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

