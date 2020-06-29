12500 East 46th Terrace South

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. This house also has three good sized bedrooms, the master bedroom offering a half bath. The back deck which overlooks the spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in Independence right off of 40 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping, entertainment, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.