12407 East 49th Street South
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:15 PM

12407 East 49th Street South

12407 East 49th Street S · No Longer Available
Location

12407 East 49th Street S, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen with a new backsplash and countertops. It also has newly refurbished bathrooms, and a large basement with plenty of storage as well as a fenced-in backyard with a nice shed.

This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of highway 40. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

