12407 East 49th Street South

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house.



This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen with a new backsplash and countertops. It also has newly refurbished bathrooms, and a large basement with plenty of storage as well as a fenced-in backyard with a nice shed.



This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City right off of highway 40. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.