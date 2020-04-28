All apartments in Independence
Location

12309 E 47th Ter S, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/923290?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful Ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Updated with refinished hardwood floors, paint, vinyl, lighting fixtures and appliances. This home is clean and quiet! Large living room and dining room combo, good bedroom sizes, one car garage with tons of upper storage space and automatic opener, unfinished basement. Laundry hookup is currently in garage. Large yard with storage shed. Basement and backyard are accessed through the garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4956767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12309 E 47th Ter S have any available units?
12309 E 47th Ter S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12309 E 47th Ter S have?
Some of 12309 E 47th Ter S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12309 E 47th Ter S currently offering any rent specials?
12309 E 47th Ter S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 E 47th Ter S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12309 E 47th Ter S is pet friendly.
Does 12309 E 47th Ter S offer parking?
Yes, 12309 E 47th Ter S offers parking.
Does 12309 E 47th Ter S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12309 E 47th Ter S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 E 47th Ter S have a pool?
No, 12309 E 47th Ter S does not have a pool.
Does 12309 E 47th Ter S have accessible units?
No, 12309 E 47th Ter S does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 E 47th Ter S have units with dishwashers?
No, 12309 E 47th Ter S does not have units with dishwashers.
