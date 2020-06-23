All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 123 South Arlington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
123 South Arlington Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

123 South Arlington Avenue

123 South Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

123 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

This 3BD home is ready for immediate move in. New carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings throughout. 2 storage sheds in backyard. Schedule a self-tour and apply now!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
123 South Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 123 South Arlington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 South Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 123 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 South Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City