123 North Crysler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Independence, in a quiet neighborhood. There is an elementary school across the street. Features include central air, off street parking, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, main floor laundry and an unfinished basement.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$875 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.