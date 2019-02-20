All apartments in Independence
123 North Crysler Avenue

123 South Crysler Avenue · (816) 656-2799
Location

123 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Independence, in a quiet neighborhood. There is an elementary school across the street. Features include central air, off street parking, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, main floor laundry and an unfinished basement.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$875 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

