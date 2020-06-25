All apartments in Independence
1223 S Pearl St
1223 S Pearl St

1223 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 South Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64055
Hanthorn

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This house can be called home when you select this completely remodeled and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath raises ranch. New kitchen cabinets, island, flooring, paint. Central air, high ceiling, finished basement for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 S Pearl St have any available units?
1223 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1223 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1223 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1223 S Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1223 S Pearl St offer parking?
No, 1223 S Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 1223 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 S Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1223 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1223 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1223 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 S Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 S Pearl St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1223 S Pearl St has units with air conditioning.
