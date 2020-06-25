1223 South Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64055 Hanthorn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This house can be called home when you select this completely remodeled and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath raises ranch. New kitchen cabinets, island, flooring, paint. Central air, high ceiling, finished basement for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1223 S Pearl St have any available units?
