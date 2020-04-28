All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 12208 E 46th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
12208 E 46th St S
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

12208 E 46th St S

12208 East 46th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12208 East 46th Street South, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,104 square ft. has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter.New carpet, full unfinished basement. Fresh paint, New tile backsplace, new countertops, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $35 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 E 46th St S have any available units?
12208 E 46th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 12208 E 46th St S have?
Some of 12208 E 46th St S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 E 46th St S currently offering any rent specials?
12208 E 46th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 E 46th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 12208 E 46th St S is pet friendly.
Does 12208 E 46th St S offer parking?
No, 12208 E 46th St S does not offer parking.
Does 12208 E 46th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12208 E 46th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 E 46th St S have a pool?
No, 12208 E 46th St S does not have a pool.
Does 12208 E 46th St S have accessible units?
No, 12208 E 46th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 E 46th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12208 E 46th St S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City