12208 E 46th St S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

This 1,104 square ft. has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter.New carpet, full unfinished basement. Fresh paint, New tile backsplace, new countertops, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $35 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity