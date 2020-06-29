All apartments in Independence
121 S Fuller St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

121 S Fuller St

121 South Fuller Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

121 South Fuller Street, Independence, MO 64050
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
VIRTUAL TOUR https://tinyurl.com/121Fuller
READY TO RENT!!!!
Great House in Independence.
Two Story House with 3bedrooms/2bathrooms
Great Front Porch
Rent is $850.00 per Month with Deposit of $800.00

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Fuller St have any available units?
121 S Fuller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 S Fuller St have?
Some of 121 S Fuller St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S Fuller St currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Fuller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Fuller St pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 S Fuller St is pet friendly.
Does 121 S Fuller St offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Fuller St offers parking.
Does 121 S Fuller St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S Fuller St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Fuller St have a pool?
No, 121 S Fuller St does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Fuller St have accessible units?
No, 121 S Fuller St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Fuller St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 S Fuller St has units with dishwashers.
