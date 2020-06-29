1209 N Viking Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 BDR 1.5 BTH $1095 - Coming Soon!! Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1/5 Bath with Spacious yard. It won't be around long!



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net



(RLNE5403465)