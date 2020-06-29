All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1209 N Viking Drive

1209 North Viking Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1209 North Viking Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Farview

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 BDR 1.5 BTH $1095 - Coming Soon!! Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1/5 Bath with Spacious yard. It won't be around long!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net

(RLNE5403465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 N Viking Drive have any available units?
1209 N Viking Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N Viking Drive have?
Some of 1209 N Viking Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N Viking Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N Viking Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N Viking Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 N Viking Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1209 N Viking Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 N Viking Drive offers parking.
Does 1209 N Viking Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 N Viking Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N Viking Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 N Viking Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N Viking Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 N Viking Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N Viking Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 N Viking Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
