Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (913) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $895.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet $200.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - No felonies for violent crime
(RLNE3508392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 N McCoy Street have any available units?
1207 N McCoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.