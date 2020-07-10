All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1207 N McCoy Street

1207 N McCoy St · No Longer Available
Location

1207 N McCoy St, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1207 N McCoy St - 1207 N McCoy St is a 3 bed 2 bath Single-Family home!

-3 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Dining Room
-Basement
-Fenced yard
-Deck
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crime

(RLNE3508392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 N McCoy Street have any available units?
1207 N McCoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 N McCoy Street have?
Some of 1207 N McCoy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1207 N McCoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1207 N McCoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 N McCoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 N McCoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1207 N McCoy Street offer parking?
No, 1207 N McCoy Street does not offer parking.
Does 1207 N McCoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 N McCoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 N McCoy Street have a pool?
No, 1207 N McCoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1207 N McCoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1207 N McCoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 N McCoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 N McCoy Street has units with dishwashers.

