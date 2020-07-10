1207 N McCoy Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1207 N McCoy St - 1207 N McCoy St is a 3 bed 2 bath Single-Family home!



-3 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Dining Room

-Basement

-Fenced yard

-Deck

-Shed



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crime



(RLNE3508392)