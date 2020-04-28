Rent Calculator
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1201 South Ranson Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1201 South Ranson Street
1201 Ranson St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1201 Ranson St, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl. Finished basement. Large fenced yard with shed. Available immediately! Email me today for a showing!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35316
(RLNE4881113)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have any available units?
1201 South Ranson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1201 South Ranson Street have?
Some of 1201 South Ranson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1201 South Ranson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South Ranson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South Ranson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street offers parking.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have a pool?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street has units with dishwashers.
