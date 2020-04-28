All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1201 South Ranson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1201 South Ranson Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1201 South Ranson Street

1201 Ranson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Bridger
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1201 Ranson St, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home. Fresh paint, new carpet and vinyl. Finished basement. Large fenced yard with shed. Available immediately! Email me today for a showing!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35316

(RLNE4881113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 South Ranson Street have any available units?
1201 South Ranson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 South Ranson Street have?
Some of 1201 South Ranson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 South Ranson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South Ranson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South Ranson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street offers parking.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have a pool?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 South Ranson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South Ranson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 South Ranson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City